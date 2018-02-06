Police share pictures of suspect who allegedly tunneled through Austintown bar wall

More than a week after a group of brazen burglars tunneled through the wall of an Austintown bar, police are releasing surveillance pictures in the hopes of catching the criminals.

Police are now searching for three burglary suspects who were brazen enough to remove cinder blocks from an exterior wall of Magilia's and climb through the hole.

According to a police report, an alarm was set off at the Four Mile Run Road bar shortly before 4:30 am last Monday.

Officers say that when they arrived, they found two holes on opposite corners of the building.

Police say one of the holes was blocked from the inside, but the other opened into the restroom of the bar.

According to the report, surveillance video showed one of the suspects entering the bar area from the restroom, crawling along the floor, and then rummaging through the bar.

The police department posted several pictures captured from that video on their Facebook, hoping the community will be able to provide clues.

That full post can be seen here:

Officials say the suspect grabbed a box from the bar area which contained a bag with approximately $250 and some miscellaneous items.

Two of the suspects were reportedly caught on camera climbing out of the hole in the wall, getting into a dark colored vehicle and driving off.

Police say that at this point they do not have a description of the vehicle.

One of the suspects was described by officers as a man "with a beard wearing a grey sweat suit and gloves".

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austintown Police Department at 330-270-5108 or send a private Facebook message.

Police say all tips and leads will be kept confidential.