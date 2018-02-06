More than 50 area athletes signing on National Letter of Intent Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -
More than 50 area high school athletes will sign National Letters of Intent for various sports Wednesday, While the majority of signing for football, several others are signing for soccer and baseball.
Here is a list of area athletes and school:
FOOTBALL:
JaJuan Forte - Walsh - Boardman
Vinny Gentile - Youngstown State - Mooney
Jack Cappabianca - Ohio State - Western Reserve (walk-on)
Jalen Hooks - Akron - Harding -
Peyton Remish - Slippery Rock -South Range
Will Gruber - Colgate - Hickory
Dom Clary - Baldwin Wallace - Hickory
Nick Sabrin - Notre Dame, Ohio - Poland
Dante Rouzzo - Ohio University - Poland (walk-on)
Mike Diaz - Youngstown State - Poland (walk-on)
Drew Davies - Ashland - Poland
Cole Lavorini- Baldwin Wallace - Poland
Jimmy Stefanski- Carnegie Mellon- Struthers
Nate Stahlman- Baldwin Wallace - Champion
Jakari Lumsden - Eastern Kentucky - Fitch
Alex Clark - Walsh - Brookfield
Nick Bush - Malone - Fitch
Vinny Fiorenza- Youngstown State - Canfield (walk-on)
Michael Kuntz - Wisconsin Lutheran - Harding
Alex Maxin - Ashland - Mooney
Domonhic Jennings - Glenville St, - Boardman
Jonah Spencer - Youngstown St. - Poland - (walk-on)
Chase Ackerman - West Virginia St. - Salem
Mitch Davidson - Youngstown St. - Salem (walk-on)
Rhen McConaughey - Malone - LaBrae
Tristan Ballard - Wheeling Jesuit - Sharon
James McKinney- California, Pa. - Sharon
Angelo Petracci - Wooster - Canfield
Hyland Burton - Lake Erie College - Warren JFK
Jordan Soda - Westminster - Niles
Preston Turner - Westminster - Niles
Isaac Clark - Slippery Rock - Farrell
Hunter Meyer - Akron - Hubbard - (Walk On)
James Reese - Thiel - Hubbard
Peter Pizanis - Thiel - Hubbard
Dra Rushton - Youngstown St, - Liberty
Greg Valent - Franklin & Marshall- Warren JFK
Samari Dean - Lake Erie College - Howland
Jack Lambert - Mercyhurst - Howland
Jared Fabry - Youngstown St. - Ursuline (walk-on)
Nate Armstrong - Westminster - Fitch
Dylan Correia - Geneva - Fitch
Joey Zielinski - Duquesne - Fitch
Randy Smith - Youngstown St. - Fitch (walk-on)
Mike Belcik - Youngstown St. - Fitch (walk-on)
Darion Jones - Alderson Broaddus - Campbell
Nate Bell - Grove City - Greenville
Hayden Musser - Clarion - Greenville
OTHER SPORTS:
Marco DeFalco - Youngstown St. - Baseball - Niles
Bethany Rasile - Pittsburgh - Soccer - Niles
Isabella Reigle - Baldwin Wallace - Soccer - Niles
Aundrea Scattino - Baldwin Wallace - Soccer - Niles
Sara Ciletti - Youngstown St. - Soccer - Howland
Caleigh Hogan - Lake Erie College- Soccer - Howland
Shylee Turner - Thiel - Soccer - Howland
Lauren Dolak - Youngstown St. - Soccer - Fitch
Brittany McFall - Youngstown St. - Soccer - Fitch
This list will be updated as needed. Watch College Bound: National Signing Day Wednesday night at 7:00 pm on our sister station WBCB.