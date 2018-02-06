More than 50 area athletes signing on National Letter of Intent Day

More than 50 area high school athletes will sign National Letters of Intent for various sports Wednesday, While the majority of signing for football, several others are signing for soccer and baseball.

Here is a list of area athletes and school:

FOOTBALL:

JaJuan Forte - Walsh - Boardman

Vinny Gentile - Youngstown State - Mooney

Jack Cappabianca - Ohio State - Western Reserve (walk-on)

Jalen Hooks - Akron - Harding -

Peyton Remish - Slippery Rock -South Range

Will Gruber - Colgate - Hickory

Dom Clary - Baldwin Wallace - Hickory

Nick Sabrin - Notre Dame, Ohio - Poland

Dante Rouzzo - Ohio University - Poland (walk-on)

Mike Diaz - Youngstown State - Poland (walk-on)

Drew Davies - Ashland - Poland

Cole Lavorini- Baldwin Wallace - Poland

Jimmy Stefanski- Carnegie Mellon- Struthers

Nate Stahlman- Baldwin Wallace - Champion

Jakari Lumsden - Eastern Kentucky - Fitch

Alex Clark - Walsh - Brookfield

Nick Bush - Malone - Fitch

Vinny Fiorenza- Youngstown State - Canfield (walk-on)

Michael Kuntz - Wisconsin Lutheran - Harding

Alex Maxin - Ashland - Mooney

Domonhic Jennings - Glenville St, - Boardman

Jonah Spencer - Youngstown St. - Poland - (walk-on)

Chase Ackerman - West Virginia St. - Salem

Mitch Davidson - Youngstown St. - Salem (walk-on)

Rhen McConaughey - Malone - LaBrae

Tristan Ballard - Wheeling Jesuit - Sharon

James McKinney- California, Pa. - Sharon

Angelo Petracci - Wooster - Canfield

Hyland Burton - Lake Erie College - Warren JFK

Jordan Soda - Westminster - Niles

Preston Turner - Westminster - Niles

Isaac Clark - Slippery Rock - Farrell

Hunter Meyer - Akron - Hubbard - (Walk On)

James Reese - Thiel - Hubbard

Peter Pizanis - Thiel - Hubbard

Dra Rushton - Youngstown St, - Liberty

Greg Valent - Franklin & Marshall- Warren JFK

Samari Dean - Lake Erie College - Howland

Jack Lambert - Mercyhurst - Howland

Jared Fabry - Youngstown St. - Ursuline (walk-on)

Nate Armstrong - Westminster - Fitch

Dylan Correia - Geneva - Fitch

Joey Zielinski - Duquesne - Fitch

Randy Smith - Youngstown St. - Fitch (walk-on)

Mike Belcik - Youngstown St. - Fitch (walk-on)

Darion Jones - Alderson Broaddus - Campbell

Nate Bell - Grove City - Greenville

Hayden Musser - Clarion - Greenville



OTHER SPORTS:

Marco DeFalco - Youngstown St. - Baseball - Niles

Bethany Rasile - Pittsburgh - Soccer - Niles

Isabella Reigle - Baldwin Wallace - Soccer - Niles

Aundrea Scattino - Baldwin Wallace - Soccer - Niles

Sara Ciletti - Youngstown St. - Soccer - Howland

Caleigh Hogan - Lake Erie College- Soccer - Howland

Shylee Turner - Thiel - Soccer - Howland

Lauren Dolak - Youngstown St. - Soccer - Fitch

Brittany McFall - Youngstown St. - Soccer - Fitch

This list will be updated as needed. Watch College Bound: National Signing Day Wednesday night at 7:00 pm on our sister station WBCB.