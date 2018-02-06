Report: Campbell Dollar Tree robber threatens clerk with Windex, gets nearly $1,900

Campbell police say they are searching for a suspect who allegedly threatened Dollar Tree employees and stole nearly two thousand dollars.

According to police, a clerk at the Dollar Tree on McCartney Road called the police just after 9 a.m. Tuesday saying that a man had just robbed them.

A report says that the cashier told officers that she was at the front of the store when a man, wearing all black, came up behind her, grabbed her around the hips and said: "take me to the office now".

The cashier reportedly told police that the suspect was carrying a bottle of Windex window cleaner.

A report says the suspect then made both of the cashiers go to the back office, at which point he allegedly pulled out a red, white, and blue gun.

Police say the suspect forced one of the women to open the safe, proceeding to steal approximately $1,891.

The suspect then reportedly ran out of the store and got into a dark-colored vehicle.

The report says that two other officers who were driving nearby saw a dark-colored Impala driving at a high rate of speed in the nearby vicinity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Campbell Police Department.

