Liberty Township trustees propose levy to fix roads

Leaders in Liberty Township trying to find a way to fix up roads that have taken a beating from the harsh winter months.

Trustees met with the Trumbull County Engineer's office Tuesday to review lists of roads put together by county engineers that are in need of resurfacing or paving.

Voters passed a 1.25 mill roads levy six years ago to pay for repairs and resurfacing, but trustees say they're now considering a levy renewal this fall to step up those efforts.

"We want to probably renew that this fall and we will probably need an additional millage to try to get a lot of the other roads done that we need to get done," Jodi Stoyak said, township trustee.

Township trustees plan to talk about a possible fall ballot initiative at their next public meeting.

"It's a daunting decision making process, there's so many roads, we have over 60 miles of roads in Liberty Township," she said.

Some of the biggest problem streets include Mount Everett Road and West Montrose Street.

Township Administrator Pat Ungaro says they've been picking away at the problem over the past several years, but the goal now is to get the roads done in a timely manner.

"If we go to the people and they approve something a little more than we have, we can do the whole township maybe in four years," Ungaro said.