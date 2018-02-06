Trial date set in Hoerig murder case

A tentative trial date has now been set for accused killer Claudia Hoerig, and it appears prosecutors don't want to waste any time.

As 21 News learned the prosecution has now also provided a witness list of nearly 50 people who could be called to testify in the case.

Claudia Hoerig entered the courtroom of Trumbull County Judge Andrew Logan taking several glances at the victim's family as she walked in.

She faced a judge for the second time since being extradited from Brazil where authorities say she spent 10 years, and 10 months on the run.

Claudia Hoerig is facing aggravated murder with a gun specification for shooting her husband Air Force Major Karl Hoerig in March of 2007.

The crime happened at the couple's home in Newton Falls.

His brother says he thinks about Karl every single day, and he misses him.

"I sure do, I really, really do, every day," Paul Hoerig said.

During the short pre-trial hearing Prosecutor Dennis Watkins addressed the issue of the "right to a speedy trial," saying the clock began running when Claudia Hoerig was brought back from Brazil to Trumbull County.

The Judge agreed and set the trial date for April 16th.

Even though the trial date has been set for April 16th, the defense will have an opportunity in two weeks to voice any concerns about if they need more time to prepare for trial.

As for the victim's family, his brother Paul says he's just please that things are moving forward and he has all the confidence and trust in the prosecutor's office.

"Definitely, the sooner the better (that the trial is held)."

And he has no doubt Chief Prosecutor Dennis Watkins and his first assistant prosecutor Chris Becker are already prepared.

"Oh, they're definately going to be ready. Dennis Watkins has been working on this for years, so I'm sure he's ready," Paul Hoerig said.

21 News has also learned that along with the discovery evidence provided by the prosecution to the defense is a list of 49 prosecution witnesses who are prepared to testify. They include the person who sold Hoerig the .357 revolver allegedly used in the murder, her former medical doctor husband from New York, and U.S. Marshal Bill Boldin who originally tracked her to Brazil and then brought her back to Ohio and Trumbull County to stand trial.

Claudia Hoerig will be back in Court on February 20th.