Prosecutor Watkins calls on AG to appeal Danny Lee Hill decision

By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
WARREN, Ohio -

As 21 News was the first to tell you the Sixth Circuit United States Court of Appeals issued a decision that would keep convicted killer Danny Lee Hill off of death row.

Hill was convicted of the 1985 kidnapping, rape and murder of 12-year-old Raymond Fife.

The court has ruled that Hill is mentally incompetent and should not be put to death.

However, Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins is speaking out against the ruling, saying the decision doesn't have a factual or legal basis to stand.

"I just hopeful, and in the strongest terms requesting that Attorney General Mike DeWine appeal this to the full panel of judges in the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, and then if necessary go to the Supreme Court of the United States," Watkins said.

Watkins went on to say, "We're in the ninth inning, we went a long way, we fought hard and we're entitled to play this out and that's what Mariam Fife said."

Chief Prosecutor Watkins tells 21 News experts who testified said they have never seen anyone who claims to be mentally incompetent, call a news conference like Danny Lee Hill did, and try to collect the reward money by coming up with a scheme before arrests were made.
 

