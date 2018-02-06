Youngstown Mayor talks with students about staying in the city

How can the city of Youngstown keep young professionals from leaving the city? That question was just one of many discussed during a town hall Tuesday night at Youngstown State University.

The event was organized by the Youngstown State University Student Government Association and featured Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown and Municipal Court Judge Carla Baldwin.

"I'm selfish. I want to keep you here. How do I do that?" said Brown speaking to the crowd of about 100 students and faculty.

The topics during the discussion varied, but one reoccurring theme was how to keep young talent from leaving the area.

"Mayors on the West Coast are very good and crafty at how they get the Millenials to come out to the West Coast, what can I do?" asked Brown.

One student, jokingly, suggested fixing the potholes.

"Definitely a good solution," laughed the student.

On a more serious note, a YSU faculty member brought up wages.

"And you look at some of the wages and currently some of the contracts being negotiated, that's not going to do it," said the faculty member.

The mayor responded by saying the challenges at YSU are also taking place at city hall.

"Take my police department, a young patrolman, and I could be wrong, let's say they make $14 an hour. Akron, Ohio is taking them from us because they're starting at $24 an hour," said Brown.

The mayor went on to say the challenge is also seen at the city's fire department and that Youngstown has become a training ground.

The solution though isn't always simple. The mayor said it's about communication, keeping a close eye on other cities and taking a move or two from their playbook if it's working

