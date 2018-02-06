H.S. basketball scores (2/6/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boys' Basketball

Champion 55 LaBrae 60

Mineral Ridge 54 Sebring 59

Lakeview 64 Boardman 63 OT

Lowellville 62 McDonald 71

Liberty 72 Girard 84

Niles 76 Jefferson 42

Waterloo 52 Springfield 89

Hubbard 43 Poland 84

Slippery Rock 37 Hickory 67

Beaver 29 New Castle 55

