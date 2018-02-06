Magic overcome 21-point deficit, stun reeling Cavs 116-98

Jonathon Simmons scored 22 of his career-high 34 points in the third quarter and the Orlando Magic overcame a 21-point deficit Tuesday night to beat the reeling Cleveland Cavaliers, 116-98.More >>
Third-period goals by Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel ruined former teammate Marc-Andre Fleury's homecoming as the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
High school basketball scores from Tuesday, February 6, 2018.More >>
More than 50 area high school athletes will sign National Letters of Intent for various sports Wednesday,More >>
High school basketball scores from Monday, February 5, 2017.More >>
The coldest Super Bowl Sunday won't be felt inside cozy U.S. Bank Stadium.More >>
