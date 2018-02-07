Winter Storm moves into the Valley

While many Valley students are spending the morning getting a little more sleep, people who have to go to work may be thinking of starting their morning commute a little earlier than usual.

Many school districts are closed today and area road crews are already out because of a winter storm moving in from the southwest.

As of 4:30 am, ODOT road crews in Mahoning County were reporting that snow was falling at a fast rate.

You can find school closings here.

Some communities have parking bans in effect. You can find a list here.

Depending on where you live in the Valley, we could see as little as three inches of snow, or as much as eight inches piling up throughout the day.

Columbiana County

According to forecasters, Columbiana could bear the brunt of the winter weather.

Under a winter storm warning until 6 pm this evening, the snow already started falling before 3 am in Columbiana County.

Accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are expected. Some areas may mix with freezing rain and sleet. Drivers may find poor visibility at times and ice accumulating on the roads.

Mercer County

In Mercer County Pennsylvania, a winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 pm today.

Four to six inches of snow is expected. Drivers can expect slippery roads and reduced visibility during the morning commute.

Mahoning and Trumbull Counties

The forecast isn't as bad in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties, which are under a winter weather advisory until 4 pm.

However, drivers on their way to work this morning may also experience slippery highways and poor visibilities.

Three to five inches of snow may fall in the two counties.