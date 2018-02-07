Speed limit reduced on Mercer County interstates

Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT announced Wednesday morning that it is temporarily reducing the speed limit on some interstate highways in the northwest region including those in Mercer County.

PennDOT said it is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstate 79 Mercer County Interstate 80 in Mercer County Interstate 376 in Mercer County Interstate 80 in Venango County.

PennDOT says it will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until the snow stops and roads are clear.