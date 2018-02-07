Speed limit reduced on Mercer County interstates - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Speed limit reduced on Mercer County interstates

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
MERCER, Pa. -

Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT announced Wednesday morning that it is temporarily reducing the speed limit on some interstate highways in the northwest region including those in Mercer County.

PennDOT said it is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

Interstate 79 Mercer County

Interstate 80 in Mercer County

Interstate 376 in Mercer County

Interstate 80 in Venango County.

PennDOT says it will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until the snow stops and roads are clear.

  YSU cancels classes until noon

    Youngstown State University has joined the growing list of schools being impacted by this morning's winter weather. 

  ODOT- Drivers seeing reduced speeds on Valley interstates

    The Ohio Department of Transportation is letting drivers know that they can expect reduced speeds on the Ohio Turnpike and Interstate highways in Northeast Ohio. 

    Judge issues gag order in opioid lawsuit settlement talks

    A federal judge in Ohio has ordered attorneys and others to keep quiet about settlement discussions involving hundreds of lawsuits filed over the country's opioid epidemic. 

