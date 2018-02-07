Judge issues gag order in opioid lawsuit settlement talks

Youngstown State University has joined the growing list of schools being impacted by this morning's winter weather.More >>
Youngstown State University has joined the growing list of schools being impacted by this morning's winter weather.More >>
The Ohio Department of Transportation is letting drivers know that they can expect reduced speeds on the Ohio Turnpike and Interstate highways in Northeast Ohio.More >>
The Ohio Department of Transportation is letting drivers know that they can expect reduced speeds on the Ohio Turnpike and Interstate highways in Northeast Ohio.More >>
A federal judge in Ohio has ordered attorneys and others to keep quiet about settlement discussions involving hundreds of lawsuits filed over the country's opioid epidemic.More >>
A federal judge in Ohio has ordered attorneys and others to keep quiet about settlement discussions involving hundreds of lawsuits filed over the country's opioid epidemic.More >>
Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT announced Wednesday morning that it is temporarily reducing the speed limit on some interstate highways in the northwest region including those in Mercer County.More >>
Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT announced Wednesday morning that it is temporarily reducing the speed limit on some interstate highways in the northwest region including those in Mercer County.More >>
While many Valley students are spending the morning getting a little more sleep, people who have to go to work may be thinking of starting their morning commute a little earlier than usual. Many school districts are closed today and area road crews are already out pretreating streets because of a winter storm moving in from the southwest. You can find school closings here. Some communities have parking bans in effect. You can find a list here. Depending on where you live in t...More >>
While many Valley students are spending the morning getting a little more sleep, people who have to go to work may be thinking of starting their morning commute a little earlier than usual. Many school districts are closed today and area road crews are already out pretreating streets because of a winter storm moving in from the southwest. You can find school closings here. Some communities have parking bans in effect. You can find a list here. Depending on where you live in t...More >>
A Cleveland police officer is under investigation for a fundraiser that alleged his wife was pregnant and suffered breast cancer.More >>
A Cleveland police officer is under investigation for a fundraiser that alleged his wife was pregnant and suffered breast cancer.More >>
A plan for the May ballot to include a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at changing how Ohio draws congressional districts has been approved by lawmakers.More >>
A plan for the May ballot to include a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at changing how Ohio draws congressional districts has been approved by lawmakers.More >>
Attorneys general in over a dozen states oppose a federal Department of Labor proposal to let employers control the tips of some hourly employees.More >>
Attorneys general in over a dozen states oppose a federal Department of Labor proposal to let employers control the tips of some hourly employees.More >>
A juror who voted for a death sentence 20 years ago is now asking Ohio Gov. John Kasich to spare the condemned killer.More >>
A juror who voted for a death sentence 20 years ago is now asking Ohio Gov. John Kasich to spare the condemned killer.More >>
Nearly all the Ohio State University fraternities whose activities were suspended in November have been cleared to resume recruitment events.More >>
Nearly all the Ohio State University fraternities whose activities were suspended in November have been cleared to resume recruitment events.More >>
The Ohio Department of Education is looking for more local nonprofit agencies to join a summer program that feeds tens of thousands of children when they aren't getting meals at school.More >>
The Ohio Department of Education is looking for more local nonprofit agencies to join a summer program that feeds tens of thousands of children when they aren't getting meals at school.More >>
An Ohio union's lawsuit aims to block a planned freeze on costs-of-living increases that would affect nearly 80,000 retired school workers.More >>
An Ohio union's lawsuit aims to block a planned freeze on costs-of-living increases that would affect nearly 80,000 retired school workers.More >>
A state wildlife officer has euthanized two aggressive male turkeys that have been harassing postal carriers in a Cleveland suburb.More >>
A state wildlife officer has euthanized two aggressive male turkeys that have been harassing postal carriers in a Cleveland suburb.More >>
Three men have been sentenced to prison terms in the murder of a high school freshman in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh.More >>
Three men have been sentenced to prison terms in the murder of a high school freshman in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh.More >>
Authorities say a staff member and three residents were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a Pennsylvania nursing home.More >>
Authorities say a staff member and three residents were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a Pennsylvania nursing home.More >>