Judge issues gag order in opioid lawsuit settlement talks - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trumbull and Columbiana Counties are among those suing

Judge issues gag order in opioid lawsuit settlement talks

Posted: Updated:
CLEVELAND, Ohio -

A federal judge in Ohio has ordered attorneys and others to keep quiet about settlement discussions involving hundreds of lawsuits filed over the country's opioid epidemic.

Judge Dan Polster says parties to the lawsuits can only reveal whether meetings have happened or will happen.

Polster issued a gag order Tuesday that bans discussion of the contents of settlement discussions along with assessments of the talks or commentary on them.

Polster is overseeing more than 300 lawsuits filed by cities and counties against pharmaceutical companies and distributors. The complaints allege the companies bear responsibility for the epidemic and for not doing enough to stop it.

Six state attorneys general, other state representatives and dozens of attorneys from both sides met last week in a closed-door meeting in Polster's Cleveland courtroom.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • YSU cancels classes until noon

    YSU cancels classes until noon

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 6:44 AM EST2018-02-07 11:44:49 GMT

    Youngstown State University has joined the growing list of schools being impacted by this morning's winter weather. 

    More >>

    Youngstown State University has joined the growing list of schools being impacted by this morning's winter weather. 

    More >>

  • ODOT- Drivers seeing reduced speeds on Valley interstates

    ODOT- Drivers seeing reduced speeds on Valley interstates

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 6:36 AM EST2018-02-07 11:36:42 GMT
    Route 46 and I-80 6:30 amRoute 46 and I-80 6:30 am

    The Ohio Department of Transportation is letting drivers know that they can expect reduced speeds on the Ohio Turnpike and Interstate highways in Northeast Ohio. 

    More >>

    The Ohio Department of Transportation is letting drivers know that they can expect reduced speeds on the Ohio Turnpike and Interstate highways in Northeast Ohio. 

    More >>

  • Trumbull and Columbiana Counties are among those suing

    Judge issues gag order in opioid lawsuit settlement talks

    Judge issues gag order in opioid lawsuit settlement talks

    Wednesday, February 7 2018 5:55 AM EST2018-02-07 10:55:46 GMT

    A federal judge in Ohio has ordered attorneys and others to keep quiet about settlement discussions involving hundreds of lawsuits filed over the country's opioid epidemic. 

    More >>

    A federal judge in Ohio has ordered attorneys and others to keep quiet about settlement discussions involving hundreds of lawsuits filed over the country's opioid epidemic. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms