Ohio lawmakers OK deal on redistricting proposal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -

A plan for the May ballot to include a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at changing how Ohio draws congressional districts has been approved by lawmakers.

Backers of competing redistricting proposals agreed to the compromise aimed at curbing gerrymandering, the manipulation of district boundaries for political advantage.

The plan reached by Democrats, Republicans and voter advocacy groups was approved Tuesday by the Ohio House after earlier clearing the Senate.

The proposal would limit how counties are split into multiple districts and would require more support from the minority party to get a 10-year map approved by the Ohio Legislature. If the Legislature couldn't reach such agreement, the map-making process would move to an existing bipartisan commission. If that failed, the majority party could make a shorter-term map under more restrictions.

