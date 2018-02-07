ODOT- Drivers seeing reduced speeds on Valley interstates

The Ohio Department of Transportation is letting drivers know that they can expect reduced speeds on the Ohio Turnpike and Interstate highways in Northeast Ohio.

ODOT has issued speed alerts for the following roadways as of 6:30 am Wednesday.

Interstate 80 from the Pennsylvania Line to the Ohio Turnpike - 26 to 49 miles per hour

Ohio Turnpike - 26 to 49 miles per hour

Interstate 680 - 26 to 49 miles per hour

All of Interstate 76 from Ohio Turnpike to points west - 26 to 49 miles per hour

Sections of Route 11 from Cortland to East Liverpool - 26 to 49 miles per hour

Route 11 northbound from route 30 to Columbiana 25 miles per hour or less in some areas.