YSU cancels classes until noon

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown State University has joined the growing list of schools being impacted by this morning's winter weather.

YSU sent out a text alert at 6:42 am Wednesday announcing that classes have been canceled until noon.

The university remains open and employees are being told to report to work.

More school closings may be found here.

