Police officer under investigation for wife's fundraiser

CLEVELAND,Ohio (AP) -

A Cleveland police officer is under investigation for a fundraiser that alleged his wife was pregnant and suffered breast cancer.

Authorities say an internal investigation began after a blood drive was held at the Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association's union hall for the officer's wife Jan. 14.

Patrolmen's Association President Jeff Follmer says investigators believe the officer's wife was never pregnant or diagnosed with cancer.

Another online fundraiser created by a friend of the officer's wife said it was unlikely she would live through the birth of her daughter. The online page has since been removed, but not before it raised $725.

Cleveland police says the officer in question has been on medical leave for a duty-related injury. He was unable to be reached for comment.

