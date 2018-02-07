Listed below are closings and cancellations as reported to wfmj.com

Wednesday services at the Simon Road Church of God in Boardman

Wednesday afternoon Jewish Christian Studies at Temple El Emeth in Liberty

Wednesday evening activities at Youngstown Metro Church

No Wednesday deliveries for Meals on Wheels Mahoning County

Mahoning County District Board of Health will delay opening until noon Wednesday

Wednesday morning classes at Ross Medical center

Wednesday's Music At Noon program at The Butler