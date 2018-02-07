Wintry AM Mess to "Quieter PM"

After commuters this morning had to deal with treacherous roadways with 5-7" of snow on average-we're expecting a quiet afternoon. Clouds will always be around but snow will continue tapering off until by Noon we're drying out.

Cold air is here with subfreezing temps in the mid 20s. Flurries can return late tonight and through early tomorrow but don't plan on more accumulating snow until Friday. Snow showers will return anytime Friday with most of the steady snow leaving accumulations north of I-80.

The weekend will finally bring some above freezing and above average temperatures with rain showers possible late Saturday. Sunday looks to bring a wintry mix as temperatures fall. Next week will look to bring some sunshine with a cold Monday and milder Tuesday.