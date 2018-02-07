Suspect in high speed chase tells YPD he was 'freaked out'

A Youngstown man captured after a police pursuit on the city's south side told officers “It was my first time in a high-speed chase and I was freaked out!”

That, according to a Youngstown police report, were the words of 28-year-old Antwain Mayes after the car he was riding in crashed after trying to elude police.

Police say a car they tried to stop for failing to use its turn signal at Parkcliffe and Hudson Avenues, sped away Tuesday afternoon.

With lights flashing and sirens blaring, police say they followed the car along Hudson, West Indianola, Market Street, Hilton, Southern, Erie, and Rush.

Police say the car ignored red lights and stop signs, traveling up to sixty miles per hour.

At one point, police say the car veered into the path of oncoming traffic.

Officers gave up the chase near South and Palmer Avenues but still kept the car in sight.

When they got to Zedaker Street, neighbors were frantically pointing in the direction of the car which had left the road and crashed into a tree.

Three people had bailed out of the car and were in the woods.

Police followed the suspects, catching Antwain Mayes in a parking lot along Shady Run Road.

That's when Mayes admitted to an officer that he was a passenger in the car, saying he ran because he was “freaking out”.

Mayes also told police that 31-year-old William Allen of Youngstown was the driver.

Allen was arrested on Shady Run near East Midlothian Boulevard and booked into the county jail on charges of driving under suspension, obstructing official business, and failure to comply with a police order.

Mayes was cited for obstructing official business.

The police report does not identify a third suspect.