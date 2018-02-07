Route 224 open again in Canfield - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
CANFIELD, Ohio -

A portion of State Route 224 was closed for a short time in Canfield because of slippery conditions.

The Mahoning County Sheriff's Department shut down 224 just east of Tippecanoe Road to Seville Drive at around 10 am Wednesday.

The road was open within fifteen minutes after trucks from the Ohio Department of Transportation treated the hill with salt.

