Road crews working to catch up with snowfall

The Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting that driving conditions on Valley highways have improved since early Wednesday, but by late morning there were still some roads where traffic is moving slower than the posted speed limit.



As of 11 am ODOT Traffic Alerts show speeds ranging from 26 to 49 miles per hour along all of I-680 from Austintown to the Turnpike, and I-80 from Route 11 in Liberty to I-680.

Traffic along the Ohio Turnpike in the Mahoning Valley is moving at around 50 miles per hour, except for a stretch from the state line to I-680 where cars and trucks are traveling less than 50 miles per hour.

Most of the State Route 11 has traffic moving at around 50 mph, with the exception of a few stretches in Columbiana County where speeds are reduced below 50.

ODOT crews say their trucks have been trying to keep up with falling snow. Earlier today, roads would be once again covered with snow shortly after the plows passed.