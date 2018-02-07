Road crews working to catch up with snowfall

The Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting that driving conditions on Valley highways have improved since early Wednesday, but by late morning there were still some roads where traffic is moving slower than the posted speed limit.More >>
The Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting that driving conditions on Valley highways have improved since early Wednesday, but by late morning there were still some roads where traffic is moving slower than the posted speed limit.More >>
Listed below are closings and cancellations as reported to wfmj.comMore >>
Listed below are closings and cancellations as reported to wfmj.comMore >>
Some communities in the Valley are preparing for the possibility of added snowfall by initiating parking bans.More >>
Some communities in the Valley are preparing for the possibility of added snowfall by initiating parking bans.More >>
A portion of State Route 224 was closed for a short time in Canfield because of slippery conditions.More >>
A portion of State Route 224 was closed for a short time in Canfield because of slippery conditions.More >>
The arrest of a Youngstown couple for allegedly stealing 25 cases of Pepsi Cola from a Canfield grocery store has led to charges for similar crimes in Boardman and Neshannock Townships.More >>
The arrest of a Youngstown couple for allegedly stealing 25 cases of Pepsi Cola from a Canfield grocery store has led to charges for similar crimes in Boardman and Neshannock Townships.More >>
A Cleveland police officer is under investigation for a fundraiser that alleged his wife was pregnant and suffered breast cancer.More >>
A Cleveland police officer is under investigation for a fundraiser that alleged his wife was pregnant and suffered breast cancer.More >>
A plan for the May ballot to include a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at changing how Ohio draws congressional districts has been approved by lawmakers.More >>
A plan for the May ballot to include a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at changing how Ohio draws congressional districts has been approved by lawmakers.More >>
Attorneys general in over a dozen states oppose a federal Department of Labor proposal to let employers control the tips of some hourly employees.More >>
Attorneys general in over a dozen states oppose a federal Department of Labor proposal to let employers control the tips of some hourly employees.More >>
A juror who voted for a death sentence 20 years ago is now asking Ohio Gov. John Kasich to spare the condemned killer.More >>
A juror who voted for a death sentence 20 years ago is now asking Ohio Gov. John Kasich to spare the condemned killer.More >>
Nearly all the Ohio State University fraternities whose activities were suspended in November have been cleared to resume recruitment events.More >>
Nearly all the Ohio State University fraternities whose activities were suspended in November have been cleared to resume recruitment events.More >>
The Ohio Department of Education is looking for more local nonprofit agencies to join a summer program that feeds tens of thousands of children when they aren't getting meals at school.More >>
The Ohio Department of Education is looking for more local nonprofit agencies to join a summer program that feeds tens of thousands of children when they aren't getting meals at school.More >>
An Ohio union's lawsuit aims to block a planned freeze on costs-of-living increases that would affect nearly 80,000 retired school workers.More >>
An Ohio union's lawsuit aims to block a planned freeze on costs-of-living increases that would affect nearly 80,000 retired school workers.More >>
A state wildlife officer has euthanized two aggressive male turkeys that have been harassing postal carriers in a Cleveland suburb.More >>
A state wildlife officer has euthanized two aggressive male turkeys that have been harassing postal carriers in a Cleveland suburb.More >>
Three men have been sentenced to prison terms in the murder of a high school freshman in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh.More >>
Three men have been sentenced to prison terms in the murder of a high school freshman in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh.More >>
Authorities say a staff member and three residents were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a Pennsylvania nursing home.More >>
Authorities say a staff member and three residents were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a Pennsylvania nursing home.More >>