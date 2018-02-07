Canfield man convicted of sex crime

Investigators say the victim was 11-years-old

A Canfield man who faced the prospect of life in prison if he was convicted of raping an 11-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to a less serious charge.

Ronald Miller, 37, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of gross sexual imposition.

Miller was originally indicted on one count of rape after investigators said that he raped the child sometime between June and August 2013.

As part of a plea deal, Miller will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Judge Maureen Sweeney has not set a date yet to sentence Miller.