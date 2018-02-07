Former Mecca fiscal officer appeals firing

Former Mecca Township Fiscal Officer Deborah Drawl intends to appeal her firing.

According to court records, Drawl's attorney filed a notice of appeal after Judge Andrew Logan removed her from her job.

The Ohio Attorney General and township trustees filed a civil suit to remove Drawl, who they say failed to properly keep financial accounts and make reports for the township.

Trustee James Governor said Drawl's actions caused dozens of problems for the township.

Jennifer Mancini has been appointed to take over Drawl's duties.