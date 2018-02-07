Columbus Police: preliminary reports say Warren native died of asphyxiation

The Franklin County Coroner's Office has begun their investigation into the death of a Warren native inside a Columbus apartment.

24-year-old Rachael Anderson was reported missing when she did not arrive at work last week at the Shaw Davis Funeral Homes.

Columbus Division of Police said the coroner's office has told them that preliminary results show that Anderson died from asphyxiation.

Police say they later found her inside her Allegheny Avenue apartment. She was pronounced dead a short while later.

Officials say they are still waiting for the final toxicology and autopsy reports.

The Coroner's Office says those reports could take up to 12 weeks to finish.

They have not yet identified any suspects.

Anderson was a graduate of Warren City Schools. Youngstown State University also said Anderson attended the university for a while and was placed on the Dean's List in 2015.

Anderson is believed to be the city's 11th homicide of the year.

Anyone with info regarding this homicide is asked to contact CPD's Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Det. Tim Welsh at twelsh@columbuspolice.org or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

