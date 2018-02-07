Grove city middle school student facing charges for razor

A Grove City teenager could be facing criminal charges after allegedly bringing a weapon to school.

According to a release from police, a 13-year-old old girl was charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

Officials say police were called out to the middle school on Sunday around 10:30 a.m.

Police say the young girl allegedly had a razor blade and a multi-tool with a knife.

Officials say charges are pending at this time.

Police have not identified the student.