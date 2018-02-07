3 car crash closes one lane of 7-11 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

3 car crash closes one lane of 7-11

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
GIRARD, Ohio -

A three-car crash in Trumbull County created some problems on 7-11 Wednesday morning. 

Police in Girard are investigating a crash on in the northbound lanes of 7-11 between the ramp from Gypsy Lane and the ramp to Interstate 80. 

Officials on the scene say they are no injuries after three cars collided in the northbound lanes. 

One lane of traffic was blocked while crews worked to clear the crash. 

