3 car crash closes one lane of 7-11

Police are investigating after a snow plow collided with a van Wednesday morning.More >>
Listed below are closings and cancellations as reported to wfmj.comMore >>
A three-car crash in Trumbull County created some problems on 7-11 Wednesday morning.More >>
A Grove City teenager could be facing criminal charges after allegedly bringing a weapon to school.More >>
The Franklin County Coroner's Office has begun their investigation into the death of a Warren native inside a Columbus apartment.More >>
A Cleveland police officer is under investigation for a fundraiser that alleged his wife was pregnant and suffered breast cancer.More >>
A plan for the May ballot to include a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at changing how Ohio draws congressional districts has been approved by lawmakers.More >>
Attorneys general in over a dozen states oppose a federal Department of Labor proposal to let employers control the tips of some hourly employees.More >>
A juror who voted for a death sentence 20 years ago is now asking Ohio Gov. John Kasich to spare the condemned killer.More >>
Nearly all the Ohio State University fraternities whose activities were suspended in November have been cleared to resume recruitment events.More >>
The Ohio Department of Education is looking for more local nonprofit agencies to join a summer program that feeds tens of thousands of children when they aren't getting meals at school.More >>
An Ohio union's lawsuit aims to block a planned freeze on costs-of-living increases that would affect nearly 80,000 retired school workers.More >>
A state wildlife officer has euthanized two aggressive male turkeys that have been harassing postal carriers in a Cleveland suburb.More >>
Three men have been sentenced to prison terms in the murder of a high school freshman in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh.More >>
Authorities say a staff member and three residents were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a Pennsylvania nursing home.More >>
