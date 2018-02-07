Van heavily damaged after crash involving Howland plow

Police are investigating after a snow plow collided with a van Wednesday morning.

Officials say shortly after 1 p.m. a Howland Township Street Department plow collided with a van on Ridge Road near Fairlawn Ave.

Crews on the scene say the van suffered heavy damage on the driver's side.

It's not yet clear what caused the accident or who may have been at fault.

Police have not released details on whether anyone was injured in the crash.

