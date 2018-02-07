Youngstown man sentenced to 6 years for rape of six and seven-year-olds

A Youngstown man has been sentenced to prison after raping two young girls.

63-year-old Lynn Perry was sentenced to six years behind bars on charges of sexual battery.

According to investigators, Perry raped the girls, who were 6 and 7-years-old at the time, in 2014.

Perry has been in the Mahoning County Jail for more than two years. Late last year he entered an "Alford plea", which allowed him to plead guilty while still asserting innocence in the charges.

On Wednesday a Mahoning County Judge sentenced Perry to three years behind bars for each of two charges of sexual battery, for a total sentence of six years.

However, Perry will be given credit for time served, which already equates to nearly 1,000 days behind bars.