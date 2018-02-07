Plowing out from a blanket of snow

A snow system made for a slow and slippery commute for drivers across the valley Wednesday morning.

The heaviest snow started before day break and starting at 4 a.m. Mahoning county had every available plow hitting the main roads and trying to stay ahead of the snow.



"As heavy as the snow was coming down very shortly after the truck made a pass you probably couldn't tell they were there it covers up that quickly. They'll probably hit those routes three or four times before the day is over," said Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti.

Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown was up early to do a ride along in a city snow plow truck At the end of the ride he said it's hard to keep up.



"We've been at it about and hour and a half now and I don't think we've made a dent yet," the Mayor said.



Speaking of dents, slippery roads always raise the risk for accidents. A three vehicle crash on the 7- 1 connector in Girard did not result in any serious injuries.



Of course this much snow is a banner day for those private snow plow operators. Thousands of driveways and parking lots need to be cleared and the plows will be busy all day. C.J. Jones of Austintown was busy clearing the large parking lot at the Weston Center shopping center.



"You can see we're still out here shoving and we'll come back tonight after all the cars are gone and keep going again," Jones said.



Despite all the inconvenience, not everyone was having a bad day, the sled riding hill at Mill Creek Park was crowded with children and parents as the fresh blanket of snow made for perfect sledding.



