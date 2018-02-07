Warren deals with snowy streets

Many people spent the morning and afternoon digging out.

But once you got out of the driveway, the streets and roads were another obstacle. Some drivers had a hard time differentiating the road from the ditches.

That's because many of the side streets remained snow covered.

A lot of people say they aren't happy about it.

"This morning I plowed the driveway and the neighbors and was going to go bowling. The streets were never touched. They're still not done. It's going on 2pm," said Alan Noel of Warren.

A few streets away at 2:30? much of the same.

"It's definitely in need of a plow that's for sure. Doesn't look like it's been hit once yet," said Cody Fessler.

Officials at the Warren Street department say it's a man power issue.

They have 186 lane miles of streets to plow and only 9 trucks on the dayside shift to do it.

By 3:00 in the afternoon, it goes down to just five trucks.

According to one supervisor, the department went from 63 workers in the department in 2000 down to 22 now.

And in that same year there were 20 trucks, now just 9.

As the population of Warren dropped so did the tax base and the amount of money coming in to fund services.

They hope people will be patient as the city tries to hit each street as soon as they safely can.