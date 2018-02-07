Youngstown Mayor learns what it takes to clear snow covered roads

Recent snowfall has brought some criticism for the Youngstown street department and how they've handled snow removal. Mayor Tito Brown decided to see for himself just how difficult it can be to clear Youngstown roads.

Brown did a ride along with a plow truck Wednesday morning and also went live on Facebook to help give residents a better perspective on the challenge city workers face when it comes to clearing snow covered roads.

"I just wanted to find out what a day being a driver in the city of Youngstown really looked like so I got a chance to see how they prepare, we go the salt put in, we got our route sheet, just get a feel for what's going on out there and get a chance to talk to the workers and what they're needs are and get a sense of how tough it is out there," said Brown.

Brown said it was the kind of lesson that's important to learn as the mayor of the city.

"That's what you need to do in leadership, you need to appreciate your workers what they're doing but I want the citizens to be," said Brown. "I want them to be educated, I'm getting educated to talk about how many more trucks would be good right now so it's giving me an assessment of that department and what they're doing, great workers, great guys out there, they know what they're doing and so I'm impressed."

After his ride, Brown says he has a new appreciation for just how tough it can be during a heavy snowfall in a short amount of time.

"We've been at it probably an hour and a half now and I don't think we've made a dent yet. We did several patches and then we had to go back and do them again because the snow continues to come down so it's a challenge out there and I think that the foreman's, the drivers, they all understand, they do it well, they know what they're doing," said Brown.

So his advice to drivers have his first hand experience - patience.

"If you don't have to go out, don't go out. It's Northeast Ohio, unfortunately we get snow a couple times a year and it impacts our travel but the guys who are out there, they're doing the job and if you see them on the road, please pull aside. I learned that as well, if you see the plow trucks pull aside and let us clear the path for you, it's a lot easier to drive for you."