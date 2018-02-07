Youngstown Mayor learns what it takes to clear snow covered roads

A man who coached girls volleyball and basketball in Lordstown has been sentenced to spend the next 18 months behind bars.More >>
Listed below are closings and cancellations as reported to wfmj.comMore >>
Long waits and frustrations with service-- those are just some of the concerns aired out Wednesday at a meeting about transportation services for seniors in Trumbull County. "They've been waiting long hours in certain locations to be picked up, a visually impaired gentleman, he was dropped off at the wrong residence multiple times," Niki Frenchko said, member of the Trumbull County Senior Levy advisory council. The rides are provided by Trumbull County Transit, which doesn...More >>
Brown did a ride along with a plow truck Wednesday morning and also went live on Facebook to help give residents a better perspective on the challenge city workers face when it comes to clearing snow covered roads.More >>
A Grove City teenager could be facing criminal charges after allegedly bringing a weapon to school.More >>
A Cleveland police officer is under investigation for a fundraiser that alleged his wife was pregnant and suffered breast cancer.More >>
A plan for the May ballot to include a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at changing how Ohio draws congressional districts has been approved by lawmakers.More >>
Attorneys general in over a dozen states oppose a federal Department of Labor proposal to let employers control the tips of some hourly employees.More >>
A juror who voted for a death sentence 20 years ago is now asking Ohio Gov. John Kasich to spare the condemned killer.More >>
Nearly all the Ohio State University fraternities whose activities were suspended in November have been cleared to resume recruitment events.More >>
The Ohio Department of Education is looking for more local nonprofit agencies to join a summer program that feeds tens of thousands of children when they aren't getting meals at school.More >>
An Ohio union's lawsuit aims to block a planned freeze on costs-of-living increases that would affect nearly 80,000 retired school workers.More >>
A state wildlife officer has euthanized two aggressive male turkeys that have been harassing postal carriers in a Cleveland suburb.More >>
Three men have been sentenced to prison terms in the murder of a high school freshman in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh.More >>
Authorities say a staff member and three residents were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a Pennsylvania nursing home.More >>
