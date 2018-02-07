Senior transportation concerns aired out at meeting

Long waits and frustrations with service-- those are just some of the concerns aired out Wednesday at a meeting about transportation services for seniors in Trumbull County.

"They've been waiting long hours in certain locations to be picked up, a visually impaired gentleman, he was dropped off at the wrong residence multiple times," Niki Frenchko said, member of the Trumbull County Senior Levy advisory council.

The rides are provided by Trumbull County Transit, which doesn't deny there have been issues.

"The demand exceeded the capacity so severely in 2016 that we actually spent a million dollars more," Terry Thomas, president and CEO of Community Bus Services.

Thomas says the county's growing aging population is making it tough to keep up with demand. He says they've continued to offer $2 rides to seniors since the levy passed several years ago. Thomas says some of the concerns raised at the meeting have already been addressed.

Frenchko claims seniors are waiting too long to schedule rides with having to call at least seven days in advance to get on the schedule.

Senior levy funds pay for the rides, but the money supports Trumbull County Transit's overall operations, making it hard to prioritze riders.

Frenchko believes it's in the best interest of the county's seniors to bid the services out to make sure seniors have more than one option.

Commissioners agree that the gaps in service need to be addressed.

"If we can cut that down and make it more convienent for our seniors, for our disabled, for people who are just getting to work everyday, we're going to try to do that," Mauro Cantalamessa said, Trumbull County commmissioner.

Commissioner Frank Fuda agrees that the system has to get better and that county leaders need to look at funding transportation in the county overall.

"If we want a full transportation system and we want seniors to actually get the amount of rides that they should be getting, then we may have to invest some money into the transportation system," Fuda said.

Plans to possibly put services out to bid for other operators is expected to be discussed in March.