Former Lordstown girl's coach sentenced for sex conviction

A man who coached girls volleyball and basketball in Lordstown has been sentenced to spend the next 18 months behind bars.

When 46-year-old Richard Knox completes that sentence, he'll be required to register as a sex offender.

Knox was sentenced on Wednesday, almost five months after he pleaded guilty to two counts each of soliciting a minor for sex, pandering sexually oriented material involving minors, and gross sexual imposition.

Prosecutor Gabe Wildman told 21 News that Knox had nude and sexual images of minors on his cell phone and on at least two occasions he inappropriately touched one of the females.

Although Knox was not a teacher in the Lordstown schools, he underwent the normal background check for a pupil activity permit.

Knox could have been sentenced to as many as 15 years in prison for the crimes.