Austintown PD: Woman killed by car while crossing the street - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Austintown PD: Woman killed by car while crossing the street

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

Austintown Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a woman who was crossing South Raccoon Road Tuesday evening. 

Police say they received calls around 6:15 p.m.

Investigators say they have reason to believe 60-year-old Leonila Adams walked in front of traffic and was struck by a vehicle. 

Adams later died from her injuries. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Authorities say no charges have been filed.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms