WRTA giving free rides on Valentines Day

The Western Reserve Transit Authority is giving free rides on February 14 to celebrate Ohio Loves Transit Day.

Ohio Loves Transit Day is a statewide celebration of public transportation in Ohio.

The WRTA is marking the occasion by offering free rides on all of the fixed routes in the system.

"We're hoping even more Mahoning County residents will take advantage of free rides on Ohio Loves Transit Day, so they can see all the many benefits of riding our WRTA buses," said Jim Ferraro, WRTA Executive Director.

WRTA's fixed route buses will operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Ohio Loves Transit Day. Night routes operate as late as midnight.

Route and schedule information can be found at WRTAonline.com