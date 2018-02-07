Grove City PD: Employee charged for allegedly stealing $9,000

Grove City Police have arrested a woman who allegedly falsified transactions and gift cards at RX Xpress, where she worked.

Police say 20-year-old Jessica Kentz has been arrested and charged with forgery, theft and access device fraud.

Authorities conducted an investigation and found that the total amount of monetary loss was over $9,000.

Court records show Kentz was arraigned on Tuesday and released on a $50,000 unsecured bond.