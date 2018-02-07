Officials secure $6 billion over the next 2 years for opioid epidemic

As part of the bipartisan budget bill, $6 billion has been allocated to address the opioid epidemic over the next two years.More >>
Grove City Police have arrested a woman who allegedly falsified transactions and gift cards at RX Xpress, where she worked.More >>
Listed below are closings and cancellations as reported to wfmj.comMore >>
Police are investigating after a snow plow collided with a van Wednesday morning.More >>
Recent snowfall has brought some criticism for the Youngstown Street Department and how they've handled snow removal.More >>
A Cleveland police officer is under investigation for a fundraiser that alleged his wife was pregnant and suffered breast cancer.More >>
A plan for the May ballot to include a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at changing how Ohio draws congressional districts has been approved by lawmakers.More >>
Attorneys general in over a dozen states oppose a federal Department of Labor proposal to let employers control the tips of some hourly employees.More >>
A juror who voted for a death sentence 20 years ago is now asking Ohio Gov. John Kasich to spare the condemned killer.More >>
Nearly all the Ohio State University fraternities whose activities were suspended in November have been cleared to resume recruitment events.More >>
The Ohio Department of Education is looking for more local nonprofit agencies to join a summer program that feeds tens of thousands of children when they aren't getting meals at school.More >>
An Ohio union's lawsuit aims to block a planned freeze on costs-of-living increases that would affect nearly 80,000 retired school workers.More >>
A state wildlife officer has euthanized two aggressive male turkeys that have been harassing postal carriers in a Cleveland suburb.More >>
Three men have been sentenced to prison terms in the murder of a high school freshman in a drive-by shooting in Pittsburgh.More >>
Authorities say a staff member and three residents were treated for smoke inhalation after a fire at a Pennsylvania nursing home.More >>
