Attorney in Niles lawsuit has his own past with the school district

A couple from Weathersfield Township, both teachers in the Niles Schools, has filed a $4 million dollar suit against 15 defendants including the superintendent, and school board members and the school system.

21 News learned on Wednesday the attorney representing the couple has had his own history with the school district.

Attorney Kelly Newbrough was a teacher at Niles when his license was suspended for 10 days without pay in 2010.

Records show Newbrough was accused of intimidating a student. He resigned later that year.

Newbrough is now representing Christopher and Abbey Chieffo, who are suing for fraud and defamation after Christopher was fired.

Christopher is accused of misusing and falsifying his sick leave.

Attorney Newbrough tells 21 News he is waiting for the defendants to answer the lawsuit.

Our print partner The Vindicator tells 21 News that the school board has scheduled a February 23 hearing on Chieffo's dismissal.