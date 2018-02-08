Wednesday's snow closes Youngstown Schools for second day

Wednesday's heavy snowfall in the Valley is giving students in the Youngstown City School District another day off.

School CEO Krish Mohip announced on Facebook that classes are canceled for the second day in a row and is asking parents and those on social media to share what he's learned after speaking with the city's street department.

Mohip says he was told by department officials that they expect around 25 percent of the roads in the city would be clear by Thursday morning.

“I'm disappointed that we have to close school again on Thursday as we have state testing approaching,” wrote Mohip. “However our children's safety is our first priority.”

The City of Youngstown faced backlash over road conditions during last month's snowstorm.

Councilwoman Lauren McNally was critical after some side streets were not plowed early.

McNally says the situation was better this week but adds there's still room for improvement.

As a solution, she suggested reviewing the plow routes.