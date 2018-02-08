Offensive word displayed outside Chaney High School

Youngstown City School District officials are reviewing security video as they try to find out who rearranged the letters on a sign at Chaney High School to spell out a racially offensive word.

A picture being circulated on social media shows a variation of the “N-word” on the marquee that is typically used to announce school events.

According to a Facebook post from school board member Dario Hunter, the photo is not a hoax.

The alterations which were made sometime Tuesday have since been corrected.

Hunter says the school is replacing the lock on the sign which had been broken off.

Classes in the district were canceled Wednesday and Thursday due to the weather.