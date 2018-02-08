Girard Police save woman from $6,000 scam

With a little bit of luck and the help of police, a Girard woman avoided becoming the victim of what has become an all-too-common scam.

According to Girard Police, a woman received a call from someone who she thought was her grandson.

The caller told the woman that he was riding in a car with a friend when they were stopped by police who found drugs in the trunk.

He told the woman that he would be held in jail if she couldn't post a $6000 cash bond.

The woman, only thinking to save her grandson, was walking out of the bank when she spotted a captain from the Girard Police Department.

She explained the situation to the officer who immediately contacted the detective bureau.

Police say they we were able to prove it all was a scam, saving the woman $6000

Investigators say the scammers had a lot of information and even left the woman a callback number.

Police are still investigating but are asking people to be cautious when someone asks you for money.

If it happens to you, they suggest that contact your local police.

The FBI has issued a warning about what has come to be known as “the grandparent scam” which preys on the elderly by taking advantage of their love and concern for their grandchildren.

The grandparent scam has been around for a few years.

The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center has been receiving reports about it since 2008.

Since then the scam and scam artists have become more sophisticated.

Thanks to the Internet and social networking sites, a criminal can sometimes uncover personal information about their targets, which makes the impersonations more believable.

For example, the actual grandson may mention on his social networking site that he’s a photographer who often travels to Mexico.

When contacting the grandparents, the phony grandson will say he’s calling from Mexico, where someone stole his camera equipment and passport.

Common scenarios include:

A grandparent receives a phone call (or sometimes an e-mail) from a “grandchild.” If it is a phone call, it’s often late at night or early in the morning when most people aren’t thinking that clearly. Usually, the person claims to be traveling in a foreign country and has gotten into a bad situation, like being arrested for drugs, getting in a car accident, or being mugged…and needs money wired ASAP. And the caller doesn't want his or her parents told. Sometimes, instead of the “grandchild” making the phone call, the criminal pretends to be an arresting police officer, a lawyer, a doctor at a hospital, or some other person. And we’ve also received complaints about the phony grandchild talking first and then handing the phone over to an accomplice…to further spin the fake tale. The FBI has also seen military families victimized: after perusing a soldier’s social networking site, a con artist will contact the soldier’s grandparents, sometimes claiming that a problem came up during military leave that requires money to address. While it’s commonly called the grandparent scam, criminals may also claim to be a family friend, a niece or nephew, or another family member.

What to do if you have been scammed.

The financial losses in these cases—while they can be substantial for an individual, usually several thousand dollars per victim—typically don’t meet the FBI’s financial thresholds for opening an investigation.

The FBI recommends contacting your local authorities or state consumer protection agency if you think you’ve been victimized. We also suggest you file a complaint with IC3, which not only forwards complaints to the appropriate agencies but also collates and analyzes the data—looking for common threads that link complaints and help identify the culprits.

The FBI offers advice to avoid being victimized in the first place: