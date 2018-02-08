Police: Man steals car with boy, 5, inside; child unharmed

Police say a man in Ohio stole a car with a five-year-old boy inside and took off, later dropping the child off unharmed.

Cleveland police say boy's aunt parked her car at a gas station Wednesday afternoon and left it running while she headed inside. A station employee told police a man got into the car almost immediately and drove away, with the aunt running after the vehicle.

Authorities say a citizen followed the car, and the suspect fired at least one shot at that person. No injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect dropped the boy off a short time later at an intersection about a mile from the gas station, and the child was reunited with his family.

Authorities were searching for the car and the suspect.

