Quieter Thursday Before a Snowy Start to Friday

Flurries will fly today with a cloudy & cold forecast. Refreeze can still be a concern later tonight after sunset but the bigger concern tomorrow morning will slippery & snow-covered roads. Snow move in after 3 AM early Friday with snow continuing through the late morning. The steadiest snow will be around 224 and farther north with less accumulation down south. Shovels are needed for folks up north tomorrow morning but the timing is a little more important than the measurements. Your morning commute will be slick before a better afternoon above freezing! Some rain will be here Saturday with some snow mixing in and the same goes for Sunday,

Some much needed sunshine will move in early next week!