Troopers seize $100,000 worth of meth on Ohio interstate

State Troopers say they found $100,000 worth of methamphetamine in a car they pulled over for speeding just west of Columbus.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a Dodge Avenger along Interstate 70 in Madison County late last month.

Troopers say the driver got out of the car, but the passenger slid in behind the wheel and drove away.

The patrol used spiked strips across the road to flatten the car's tires.

A search of the car turned up 10 pounds of methamphetamine and a loaded handgun, according to the patrol.

The suspects, Irene Vanderburg, 23, and Paul Lindahl, 52, both from Oklahoma City, both were charged with possession of schedule one substance, carrying a concealed weapon, and failure to comply.

Both suspects were taken to the Franklin County Jail.