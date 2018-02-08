Youngstown man sentenced to 14 years for drug conviction - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown man sentenced to 14 years for drug conviction

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A federal judge has sentenced a Youngstown to more than 14 years in prison for drug trafficking.

Michael Williams, 32, was sentenced to 174 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine.

According to federal investigators, back in July 2016, Williams was found to have cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, tramadol, alprazolam, and clonazepam which he intended to sell.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms