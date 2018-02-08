YSU denies claims made by fired Muslim employee

Youngstown State University is denying claims made by a former employee who claims that he was fired because he is a Muslim and is asking that his civil lawsuit be dismissed.

Attorneys for YSU have answered a complaint filed by Dr. Mohammad Jadun, the former Intervention Coordinator in the Center for Student Progress who claims that his supervisor treated him unfairly, and caused him to lose his job because of his religion.

Jadun, who was fired by the university, alleges in his suit that he was treated "differently than employees who were not Muslim."

Dr. Jadun, who was hired as the Intervention Coordinator in 2013 alleges that the discrimination began following the December 2, 2015, terrorist attack in San Bernardino, California. The attack left 14 people dead, and several others wounded.

In it's answer to Jadun's complaint, YSU denies Dr. Jadun's claim that his supervisor, Director of the Center for Student Progress, Becky Varian called him into her office for a meeting and told him, "You Muslims are terrorists and are killing Christians and Jews."

However, the university admits that Varian sent Dr. Jadun an email with a link to an article titled "Why do People Join ISIS? Here's what they say when you ask them".

The university issued other denials, including one to the claim that Varian gave Dr. Jadun unsatisfactory marks during a performance review about a month later and had not received any complaints or criticisms during the previous year.

YSU also denies Jadun's claims that he was required to comply with a performance plan drawn up by Varian and that he was unfairly assigned to work all time slots at a student resource fair without any assistance from another coordinator.

The university fired Jadun in 2016.

After Dr. Jadun filed a discrimination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, the EEOC closed the case ruling that there was “no cause”.

A letter of determination from the Ohio Civil Rights Commission says that investigators found Jadun was fired for "poor work performance".

Jadun's lawsuit asks for back pay with interest, compensatory damages, and punitive damages.

The university is asking the court to dismiss Jadun's lawsuit and charge him for their costs and attorney fees.

The entire text of YSU's answer may be read here: