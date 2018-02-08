Sentencing today for murderer of Austintown teen found in dumpster

A 22-year-old man is scheduled to be sentenced today for killing a 16-year-old girl in Austintown and tossing her body into a dumpster.

Ricki Williams, IV, who has been in the Mahoning County Jail since July 2014 since his arrest for the stabbing death of Gina Burger, is to appear before Judge John Durkin this morning.

Williams agreed earlier to plead guilty to all eight charges including aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, tampering with evidence, and intimidation.

In exchange, prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table as a possible sentence.

Williams previously attempted to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Ronisha Johnson, who lived at the Compass West apartments where Burger was last seen by her mother on June 23, 2014, told authorities that Burger came over to her apartment that night, where Burger was stabbed in the chest by Williams.

She stated Williams pulled the knife from Burger's chest and smelled it as Burger collapsed onto the floor.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Johnson says Williams forced her to help conceal the body in a portable playpen and put it in a dumpster outside the apartment.

A grand jury indicted Johnson for obstructing justice. However, the charge was dropped when she agreed to testify against Williams.

Burger's biological mother, Jacqueline Bacher, told police she saw Williams struggling to carry a portable playpen outside the apartment.

Bacher said Williams even asked her if she wanted to buy the playpen. She saw what appeared to be the same items in a dumpster the following morning.

Burger's body was eventually discovered by employees of a garbage transfer station near Grove City.