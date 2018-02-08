H.S. basketball scores (2/7/18) - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. basketball scores (2/7/18)

Boys' Basketball 

Spire Institute 72 Kennedy Catholic 58 

Girls' Basketball 

Lakeview 47 Fitch 61

Valley Christian 76 Lake Center Christian 54

