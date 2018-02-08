New mini-casino coming to Lawrence County

Lawrence County leaders say they're excited about the possibilities that a new mini-casino license could mean for the area's development.

In an early morning auction, 10 new state-approved mini-casino licenses went up for bid.

The Mount Airy Casino, which currently operates in Monroe County, Pa. submitted the third highest bid for one of the licenses- a bid of $21.1 million.

Lawrence County Commissioner Dan Vogler says that in order to get the license the casino had to identify a geographic location within the county.

Mount Airy pinpointed the geographic center of New Castle, according to Vogler. They can now build anywhere within a 15-mile radius of the center of New Castle.

But where will they go?

Vogler says right now they're still waiting to hear if Mount Airy plans to build a new facility, or if they'll renovate an existing space.

"There are several sites I think would suit their needs perfectly," said Vogler.

The commissioner pointed to the fact that Lawrence County is home to, or in very close proximity, to major interstates such as Interstate 80, 79, 76 (the PA Turnpike), and 376.

Vogler says that the county is looking forward to what the mini-casino could mean to the area's economic development. Number one on the list of reasons to be excited- jobs.

Although the company hasn't yet announced how many employees they plan to hire, there's reason to speculate that the new gaming facility could mean things.

According to Vogler, there's the jobs that could come with renovation or construction, the jobs at the actual mini-casino, and any additional investments in the surrounding area.

"Ultimately, we're looking at the ancillary development," said Vogler. " We've seen this with other casinos across Pennsylvania. Restaurants, hotels, and some other spinoff investments start popping up in the area."

In addition, the county will see enhanced tax revenue from the gaming facility.

At its peak operations, Vogler says the new mini-casino will be licensed to operate anywhere from 300-750 slot machines, as well as up to 40 table games.

Commissioner Vogler says they have reached out to Mount Airy and are looking forward to working with the facility to find a location and learn more about a new partnership.

Lawrence County was previously in the running for a project called the Lawrence Downs Casino and Racing Resort, a proposed $225 million racing and gaming facility, which abruptly came to an end when Penn National began development at Hollywood Gaming in Austintown.

According to the Associated Press, the first two licenses raised $90 million, one for a casino in south-central Pennsylvania's York County and another for a casino in Westmoreland County, outside Pittsburgh.

