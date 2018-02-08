Mahoning County sets sessions on new property appraisals

Mahoning County property owners are being encouraged to take a close look at their tax bill when it arrives in the mail this month.

Since Ohio Law requires county auditors to establish property values once every six years, owners may see a new figure on their bill.

Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham says the value for Tax Year 2017 will be on those bills or on the auditor's website which can be found at www.mahoningcountyoh.gov.

To help property owners, Meachum will be opening a Reappraisal Information Center at the Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oakhill Ave., Entrance A, Youngstown.

“The purpose of these sessions is to give taxpayers an opportunity to speak directly to an appraiser who can explain their appraisal,” said Meacham.

No appointments are necessary for the information or agricultural reviews.

Commercial and industrial property owners must make an appointment by calling 330-740-2758.

The sessions will be held from 8:30 am until 4 pm on the following dates:

February 12, 13, 14, 20, 21, 22 and 28.

March 1, 2, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 26, 27, 28, 29 and 30.

Property owners wanting a formal hearing on assessed values must file complaints about the valuation with the Auditor's Office on or before 4:30 pm on Monday, April 2, 2018.